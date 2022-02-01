Khloe Kardashian Unveils Her Back Muscles With Before-and-After Pics

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her impressive workout progress.

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted before and after pics of the work and sweat she's put in at the gym to tone her back and arms, and the results are incredible. Kardashian said the pictures are three months apart, and she got it done with help from celebrity trainer Joël Bouraïma, who goes by coach Joe Paris on Instagram.

@coachjoe.paris / Instagram

Some of Kardashian's closest friends, and fans alike, responded with amazement in her comments section. Lala Anthony wrote, "Okkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk Khlo!!!!!!!! I see u. 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Another fan simply wrote, "Baby got back? lol." Unequivocally, yes.

Coach Paris re-posted Kardashian's pics on his Instagram story and shed more light on the difference between the pics, saying the current pic shows Kardashian's built more definition while the 3-month-old picture shows more volume.

Kardashian's been slaying at the gym. For starters, it appears she's an early riser, after posting an Instagram Story at 5:50 a.m. PT on a stair master machine.

And on Monday, the Good American jeans co-founder went topless and showed off her toned figure in an Instagram post to promote her jeans.