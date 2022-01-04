Khloe Kardashian's Ex Lamar Odom Reacts to Tristan Thompson's Apology to Her

In an Instagram Story, 30-year-old Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, after she sued him for child support. He also directly apologized to 37-year-old Kardashian, noting in part, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

In a comment captured by Instagram account commentsbycelebs, 42-year-old Odom weighed in on the situation.

"I truly wish nothing but the best for her," Odom wrote. "I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends. She is a good person and deserves the world."

Odom and Thompson got into their own social media spat in July, when Odom commented on Kardashian's sexy Instagram picture of herself showering in a bikini. Odom wrote, "Hottie" along with flame, heart eye emojis and a red heart. Thompson was clearly bothered by the comments and hit back by refencing 42-year-old Odom's 2015 overdose, writing, "@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

Odom and Kardashian tied the knot in September 2009 after only a month of dating. She first filed for divorce in 2013, but she put the divorce on hold after he was hospitalized for a drug overdose in October 2015. After helping him recover and get sober, she reinstituted her divorce filing and their marriage was terminated in December 2016.

Meanwhile, a source told ET in June that Kardashian and Thompson split again amid more allegations that he was continuously unfaithful. In September, a source told ET that Thompson was still trying to win Kardashian back as they successfully co-parented their 3-year-old daughter, True.

"Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported," the source said at the time.

Aside from True, Thompson is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig. A source told ET last month that Kardashian was "gloomy" about the news of his third child.

"She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day," the source said. "There is no hope and it's really done for now, but she thinks it's for the best."

In his apology on Monday, Thompson said he had the "utmost respect" for Kardashian.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."