Khloe Kardashian's Family Celebrates Her 37th Birthday with Sweet Posts

Khloe Kardashian is feeling the love on her 37th birthday! The reality star turned another year older on Sunday, and her daughter, family and friends are working hard to make the day special.

The birthday girl started the day with some love from her 3-year-old daughter, True, whom she shares with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

On her Instagram Story, Khloe shared an adorable video of the tot excitedly yelling, "Happy Birthday, Mommy!" as well as a card drawn by the little one, which the proud mom dubbed her "favorite."

True's dad also marked the day, sharing pics of himself with Khloe, as well as one shot with them with their daughter.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met," Tristan wrote. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you."

"Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first," he continued. "I love you so much. Have an amazing day."

Tristan's post came shortly after his and Khloe's split, which was first reported earlier this month. Following their breakup, a source told ET that the pair is "done romantically" amid renewed cheating rumors against the 30-year-old NBA pro, who was the subject of similar scandals in both 2018 and 2019.

Khloe's family, the source said, "all think this breakup is good and healthy for Khloe and are supportive of her."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shared a mix of throwback and more current pics to mark the occasion, alongside a sweet message for her younger sister.

"OMG @khloekardashian Happy Birthday! You seriously are the most amazing magical person I know!" Kim gushed. "You have the biggest heart and you take care of everyone around you! You are the best mom and friend to the small circle you keep!"

"You are such a light in my life and everyone around you! I can’t even put into words how blessed I feel that you are my sister!" she continued. "No one I’d rather have by my side in this life time than you!!! I love you!"

Kourtney Kardashian also marked the occasion, filling up her Instagram Stories with pics and videos of herself with her sister.

Khloe's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, celebrated the day by sharing an adorable throwback shot of them making duck faces for the camera.

"my sister, my soulmate, my best friend! i will find you in every lifetime!" Kylie wrote. "to know you is to love you. happy birthday to the most special soul!! i’m so blessed to have you by my side. words can’t describe how much you mean to me. you deserve the world and more."

Kris Jenner also got in on the love, sharing several pics of her daughter as a child. Kris also posted photos of herself with Khloe, and snaps of the Good American co-founder with baby True.

"Happy Birthday to my Angel Bunny @khloekardashian!!! You are one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known and I’m so proud to be your mommy.!!" Kris captioned her post. "I have never met anyone more supportive and positive and loving and kind and generous and giving!"

"You are so patient with all of us especially all of True’s cousins. You are everyone’s ride or die and you love so hard," she continued. "Thank you for being the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister and auntie… you continually support and encourage each and every one of us and on top of it all you make the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had!!!"

The proud mom concluded, "I love you so much and being your Mommy will always be my greatest joy!! I love you my bunny."

Khloe's friends also made sure to honor her birthday, sending along a flower sculpture that spelled out her name, balloon letters that read, "Happy Birthday Koko," and more bouquets than she could count, including one from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and another from Scott Disick.

