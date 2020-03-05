Kids' Choice Awards 2020: All the Best Moments from the 'Avengers: Endgame' Cast, Kristen Bell and More

The Kids' Choice Awards were as star-studded as ever. Despite the changes to the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together brought together the stars for a fun-filled, virtual night, hosted by Victoria Justice.

The one-hour show had no shortage of incredible moments, from a slew of celebrities sending video messages to their fans, a stellar at-home performances and, of course, slime!

ET's breaking down all the best moments from the show.

VICTORIA JUSTICE

The host started the show with her pup, Sammy, and sister Madison in tow. In honor of the 10th anniversary of the premiere of her show, Victorious, the 27-year-old actress took a walk down memory lane in a video montage documenting her time on the series.

DWAYNE JOHNSON

The actor celebrated his 48th birthday by taking home the first award of the night, Favorite Movie Actor. In his video acceptance speech, Johnson praised Nickelodeon for donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, encouraged kids to remain positive, and jokingly jabbed at his pal, Kevin Hart.

"I want you to stay positive. I want you to stay happy. I want you to stay healthy," he said. "I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great, because however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart."

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO

The quarantined couple nabbed the award for Favorite Music Collaboration award for their track, "Señorita." Mendes also won the award for Favorite Male Artist. The cute couple sent fans a video message from quarantine, revealing that they're going to make their own slime in honor of the show.

KRISTEN BELL AND JOSH GAD

The actress appeared in costume as Princess Anna to accept Frozen 2's award for Favorite Animated Movie and said she hopes to make "a million more" Frozen flicks. Josh Gad kept the Frozen love coming when he accepted the trophy for Favorite Male Voice in an Animated Movie from his shower.

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

The teen spent her video acceptance speech for Favorite Female TV Star thanking those on the frontlines amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I have a deeper respect for our healthcare workers at the forefront of all of this who are risking their lives fighting for our parents, our grandparents, children," she said. "We love and appreciate you so much. I cherish and admire their bravery, work, and drive more than anyone."

"To be acknowledged at this time for bringing much-needed entertainment and joy is very meaningful to me, and I really don't take that lightly," she added. "I'm glad that Eleven has brightened your TV screens for the last four years. I can't wait for you all to see Stranger Things 4 soon."

ELLEN DEGENERES

The TV personality took home the award for Favorite TV Host for her show, Game of Games, and spoke directly to the kids who voted for her in her video acceptance speech.

"This is a pretty weird time right now. And I know most of you can't be at school right now. I know you miss your friends. You probably miss your teachers, because a real teacher has gotta be better than your mother in old pajamas," she said. "Anyway, hang in there and know that even though this is a really hard time, it will not last forever. Now I gotta zoom. Literally. I have a Zoom meeting."

LEBRON JAMES

The athlete was honored with the Generation Change Award during Saturday's show and also took home the blimp for Favorite Male Athlete.

"Nickelodeon, you guys are amazing. Thanks so much for what you guys do for every kid in the world," he said during his acceptance video. "... I'll hopefully be seeing you guys soon. Stay safe and stay healthy. Love you guys."

BTS

The K-pop group accepted the award for Favorite Music Group all the way from Korea. In a video message, RM, who was surrounded by his bandmates, called the honor "amazing" and thanked fans for their support.

ASHER ANGEL

The teen singer delighted fans during the broadcast with a special performance of his track "All Day."

"I hope everyone's staying safe and healthy. Thank you, Kids' Choice Awards, for having me," he said before kicking off his show-stopping, at-home performance. "This is truly an honor. And let's make sure we really take the time to love one another and keep supporting each other, 'cause we're in this world together."

ARIANA GRANDE

The pop star reflected on her days on Nickelodeon while accepting the award for Favorite Female Artist.

"Nickelodeon always will hold such a tremendous place in my heart," she said during her video acceptance speech. "Not only because of Victorious and Sam & Cat and the amazing years I spent working with them, but also just for SpongeBob, you know? I'm always very honored to be a part."

JOJO SIWA

The award for Favorite Social Media star went to JoJo Siwa, who said that her years working with the network "have been some of the best times of my life.

"I have fun every single day getting to work with them," she said. "And I can just tell you that even though times are hard right now, it's only gonna make life bigger and better. I love you all so much."

THE CAST OF AVENGERS: ENDGAME

The show came to an end when the cast of Avengers: Endgame accepted the award for Favorite Movie. Scarlett Johansson called the honor "a thrill," while Jeremy Renner dedicated the award to " all the kids who rooted for these characters to assemble and become what we all need to be right now: stronger together."

Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. also appeared in the video message.

Relive the best moment's from last year's Kids' Choice Awards in the video below.