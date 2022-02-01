‘Killing Eve’ Debuts Trailer for Fourth & Final Season

Ahead of its return at the end of February, BBC America debuted the trailer for the fourth and final season of Killing Eve, the hit series starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in a thrilling and deadly game of cat and mouse.

The new episodes pick up after the emotional ending of season 3, with Eve (Oh) now on a revenge mission while Villanelle (Comer) is trying to prove that she’s not the monster she’s come known to be over the course of the series. Meanwhile, Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) is consumed with chasing down The Twelve, the organization of assassins, and the person that ordered the hit on Kenny (Sean Delaney).

Led by showrunner Laura Neal (Sex Education), season 4 follows the three “women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.”

Audiences will have two ways to watch the final eight episodes after a simultaneous premiere on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America and AMC+. Subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to watch each new episode one week in advance except for the finale, which will air concurrently like the premiere.