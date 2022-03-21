Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Miami in Sexy Swimwear Looks

Though it may have been Kourtney and Kim Kardashian who "took" Miami back in 2009, Kim enlisted her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, for a visit to the city over the weekend. The two celebrated the launch of Kim's SKIMS swimwear line, and visited the pop-up shop dedicated to the collection.

The glam sisters went all-out, with 41-year-old Kim rocking a silver metallic bikini top, matching leggings, oversized shades and see-through heels. As for 37-year-old Khloe, she donned a royal blue dress with sheer cutout panels and matching blue shades.

On Saturday, the siblings were spotted dining with friends at SWAN in celebration of the launch. Khloe later shared to Instagram several photos of herself in the SKIMS style, writing, "💙Golden hour in Miami 💙."

Also in attendance at the launch was Madonna's 25-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, wearing a pink corset top. Lourdes also visited the Miami SKIMS pop-up earlier that day.

The Kardashian sisters are also preparing for the premiere of their family's new reality series on Hulu, The Kardashians. Watch the clip below for more on the upcoming April 14 premiere.