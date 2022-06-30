Kim Cattrall Joins Netflix Drama 'Glamorous' as Makeup Mogul

Kim Cattrall has lined up another notable TV role. This time, the former Sex and the City star will play makeup mogul Madolyn Addison on the Netflix drama Glamorous. She joins the previously announced Miss Benny, who will play Marco Mejia, a non-conforming queer man who lands a job working for the founder and CEO of the prestigious boutique beauty brand.

Written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino, the series follows Marco as he figures out what he wants out of life and learns what it means to be queer as he finds himself working under Madolyn, who is a legend of the beauty industry and a veteran from the Golden Age of Supermodels.

In addition to Cattrall and Benny, the cast also includes Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst as series regulars while Diana Maria Riva, Lisa Gilroy and Mark Deklin guest star.