Kim Kardashian and Family Celebrate Chicago West's Third Birthday With Sweet Messages

Chicago West is 3 years old! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter turned a year old on Friday, and got the sweetest birthday messages from her famous family. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a slideshow of photos and video of "My Chi Chi princess," along with a special note.

"Today you are three!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy," Kim wrote, adding that she can't wait to celebrate Chi with "slime and LOL Dolls today!"

Khloe Kardashian commented on Kim's post, adding, "Happy birthday beautiful Chi Chi!!!!!!!!!" Rob Kardashian also wrote a similar comment.

Chicago also got some birthday love from her grandma, Kris Jenner. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch also posted a slew of photos of Chi with her, her parents and cousins.

Kris wrote that her "precious little angel Chicago," is "the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I’m so proud of you!" She added that she is "such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make 💖I love you so very much XOXO Lovey."

Kim and Kanye are also parents to daughter North, 7, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. The couple, meanwhile, may be coming to an end. A source told ET this week that the businesswoman reached her breaking point last year when it came to her marriage. Amid divorce speculation between the two, the source said that the 40-year-old reality star has actually been "done" with their marriage since July.

"Kim has been over Kanye in a romantic sense for a while but loves him as the father of their kids and doesn't want to embarrass or hurt him," the source shared. "Her last real attempt to make their relationship work was when she flew to Wyoming in July and she was seen crying in the car with him. After that, she just knew that she had to be done for good."

"Kim is able to cut things off more easily ... and has reached her limit and she is at a point where she feels like things are done in a romantic sense," the source continued.

