Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady -- and He's Pretty Good!

Does Saint West have his sights on the NFL? Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 5-year-old son has already played ball with a football legend -- Tom Brady. Kanye, a.k.a. Ye, proudly posted a black-and-white video of the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Saint tossing a ball back and forth in what appears to be a private box.

"Tom and Saint #TheHomeTeamWins 🕊," Ye captioned the clip of his son and the six-time Super Bowl champ.

Saint holds his own against Tom, who chats with him about his own three kids as Kanye's song, "God's Plan," plays in the background.

"I always want my kids to play catch with me and then they're like, 'Dad, I've had enough,'" Tom tells Saint.

Tom has two kids with wife Gisele Bundchen, 8-year-old Vivian and 11-year-old son Benjamin, and a 14-year-old son, John, with actress Bridget Moynahan.

"I like basketball too," Saint tells the NFL pro.

At one point in the video, Saint, who has a cast on his right arm, runs back to make Tom throw the ball further and drops it when it's his turn to catch.

"He only missed it because he had a cast!" Kanye jokes.

Kim shared in September that Saint suffered an arm injury, announcing on her Instagram Stories, "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not OK."

As for Saint's parents, who are going through a divorce, a source recently told ET that Kim is still "protective" over Kanye.

