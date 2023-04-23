Kim Kardashian and North West Step Out for Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Stepping out in style! Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North West, hit the carpet on Sunday at The Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Kim, 42, showed off her impressive physique in a dark sandy grey bandeau top with matching wrap midi skirt that she paired with silvery heels that wrapped around her legs.

Meanwhile, North looked every bit as chic in a black suit with wildly flared pants over a black and silver top, and stood tall in black Dolce & Gabbana platform boots.

The pair stood side-by-side on the carpet ahead of the star-studded gala and posed for photos together. They also posed alongside stylist Chris Appleton, who was honored at the awards show.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The pair also shared a cute moment on-stage when they were tasked with presenting Appleton with the Hair Artist of the Year award.

North took to the mic first, and stole the spotlight with her simple but bold introduction, stating, "There’s no words. Chris Appleton’s the best."

"Okay, well, you’ve heard it from North West," Kim said, as she took the podium and shared some sweet words about her friendship with Appleton.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

This fun public outing comes just a few days after North stole the spotlight during Katy Perry's Play residency concert on Apr. 15. In a video -- shared on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, her oldest daughter had a moment with the "Firework" superstar, that left her blown away.

Kim had a front-row seat to capture the moment after North was called onstage. In the clip, North was joined onstage by her friend, and cousin, Penelope Disick, as Katy gushed over being a big fan after "seeing all your TikToks."

The singer then explained that she was North's age when she got the "spark" and started singing. After Katy shared that piece of information, she then asked "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

North replied, "Everything," prompting Katy to hilariously walk away as the crowd cheers. Check out the video below to see more.