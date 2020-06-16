Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her 'Creative Gemini Performer' North West on Her 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating her little "creative," North West, on her 7th birthday. The reality star took to social media to share a snap of her and North, both dressed in black, adorned with jewels and adoringly gazing at each other.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my first born baby North! I can’t believe you are 7,” the proud mom tweeted alongside the pic. “Crazy how time has flown by so fast like this! You are everything and more than I ever dreamed of! The most stylist creative Gemini performer ever! I love you to your alien planet and back!”

Over on Instagram, Kardashian West shared more cute pics of North, including one showing her twirling a yellow parasol, and another of the mother-daughter pair dressed up as sparkly mermaids while posing with husband and father Kanye West.

The post also featured video clips of the youngster dancing and singing her heart out.

Well-wishes also poured in from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with North's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also posting a slideshow of photos.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!!" she wrote. "From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!! You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart... what a blessing you are Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together."

North's aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, posted two photos of the little girl posing playfully with Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick. "My Northie birthday girl," she wrote.

While North celebrates turning 7, Kardashian West’s youngest child, Psalm West, is also marking a milestone.

On Friday, the mom of four shared that the 1-year-old boy has just started walking.

"My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!" she wrote.

Kardashian West talked to ET in September about how Psalm, whom she welcomed via surrogate, had brought a newfound calmness to her family, which also includes 4-year-old son Saint and 2-year-old daughter Chicago.



"I feel like having four is so much more zen,” she said. "I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other. My two older kids would fight a little bit, and now, since the baby's here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other. I'm rolling with it. It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great."



