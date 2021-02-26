Kim Kardashian Cites Irreconcilable Differences as Reason for Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's divorce is shaping up to be as amicable as possible. According to the reality superstar's divorce petition obtained by ET, there's a prenuptial agreement already in place between the two and she is seeking joint and legal custody of their four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

Kim is being represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, and the documents were filed on Feb. 22. Kim cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and the date of separation is listed as "TBD." According to their prenup, all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property. Kim is also asking the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support to either party.

A source previously told ET that there is "no drama" between 40-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye, while another source noted that their divorce has been a long time coming.

"Kim filing for divorce from Kanye is just a formal part of the process," the second source said. "The couple has been done for a while and have been amicable for a while. At the end of the day, Kanye and Kim love each other immensely, but knew it was time to call it quits. Their children are their number one priority and no matter what will maintain a positive relationship for them."

A source also recently told ET that Kim is ready to move forward.

"Kim feels like she can put that part behind her and start to move forward in healing," the source said. "She knows she will be OK. It's just going to take some time to get used to her new normal."

