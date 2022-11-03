Kim Kardashian Claps Back at 'F**king Fickle' Kanye West Fans For Criticizing Her Outfit

Kim Kardashian is not here for the commentary on her looks. The 42-year-old reality star dished out some tea about one of her more memorable looks in the credits scene of Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, after claiming her ex, Kanye "Ye" West's, fans "destroyed" her on the internet.

In one scene, Kim is shown having lunch with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, while wearing a flame-printed top, red heeled boots, and a red skirt.

"Let me just say one thing about this flame outfit everyone wants to talk about," Kim says in a post-credits scene. "The internet destroyed me and was like, 'Haha, this is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself, the Kanye outfits must have ran out.'"

'The Kardashians'/Hulu

Hulu

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, has been candid about his influence over her style throughout their relationship and beyond. But in regards to her fiery look, Kim says that Kanye was actually involved in selecting it for her, despite the fact that they were no longer together when the scene was filmed.

"The tea is this is one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world," Kim says of her ex's fans. "Everyone is so f**king fickle."

'The Kardashians'/Hulu

Kim has spoken several times about her fears in styling herself after her split from her designer ex. In a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the mother of four revealed that Ye reached out to her the first time she styled herself for an event in years.

"He called me afterwards," Kim shared of Kanye's reaction to her look for the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. "He told me my career’s over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.