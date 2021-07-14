Kim Kardashian Compares Post-Pandemic Anxiety to Her 2016 Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West admits that like a lot of people, she too had anxiety about reentering the world after quarantining at her home for so long.

In a bonus clip for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of four shares with Khloe Kardashian that isolating at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic impacted how she was recovering and coping after being robbed at gunpoint while in her Paris, France, hotel room in 2016.

"I feel like I had agoraphobia definitely after my robbery in Paris," Kim tells her sister. "Like definitely would stay in, hated to go out, I didn't want anybody to know where I was and didn't want to be seen."

The 40-year-old reality star says she was finally getting over that fear, and then "quarantine happened."

"I felt I was just getting back into it, I had just gone to Paris, just started traveling and then quarantine happened and now I'm, like, such a freak all over again and never want to leave," she admits.

Showing compassion for her sister, Khloe responds, "We don't know what else is coming. Everything is so scary. Protect yourself and your family at all costs. Do what you want to do."

Kim also confesses that going out for the first time after quarantining was unsettling for her. "I came to Malibu like, not to long ago and went to Nobu," Kim recalls. "Like, I have not left my house really since quarantine. I was so freaked out. People were trying to come up to Kanye [West] and like, talk to him and come up to me and ask for photos."

While Kim has had a great deal of anxiety following her robbery and now the pandemic, she told David Letterman last year that she was ultimately glad she was the member of her family to go through the traumatic event.

"I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call," she shared. "And I said, 'Guys, just thank God that was me. I'm very mentally strong and that would have f**ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.'"