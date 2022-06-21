Kim Kardashian Explains When She Decided It Was Time for Pete Davidson to Meet Her Kids

When it came to dating, Kim Kardashian took some time -- for herself and her kids.

During a new sit-down with Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, the 41-year-old reality star and mom of four explained how she approached the decision to introduce her famous boyfriend, 28-year-old Pete Davidson, to her youngsters.

"Luckily, I have a sister that has been through it all and we talked about it," she said, referencing Kourtney Kardashian, who recently married Travis Barker years after a long-term relationship with Scott Disick. Kim noted that she also "consulted with a few therapists and friends that had been through it."

Ultimately, "I definitely wanted to wait six months," she said, "and that was the marker."

However, as Kim pointed out, that choice may not work for someone else. "I think it's different for everyone and different things work for different people," she said, "but you just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible."

The mogul, who is promoting the launch of her new skincare line, shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. After filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, it emerged in November that she and the Saturday Night Live comedian were dating.

"I waited, like, a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up and I think you definitely need that time to yourself," Kim said of dating. "Then once you're ready to get out there, I just, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different and it definitely took me by surprise."

While it may have been unexpected, Kim was the one who ultimately made the first move. As the reality star recalled on Today, she texted Pete to thank him for the advice he had given her before hosting SNL.

"I just reached out and said, 'Hey, thank you so much for that advice. It was so much fun.' Just something cas -- leaving it open."

Months later, they're going so strong that Pete is bonding with the kids. "Kim was cautious about bringing Pete around her kids when they started dating because she wasn’t sure if the relationship was for fun or serious,” a source previously told ET. “When she noticed things were moving in a serious direction, she knew she’d one day introduce her children to Pete.”

As the source confirmed. "The kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more.”

For how Kanye feels about Pete hanging out with his kids, check out the video below.