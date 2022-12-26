Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional on Difficult Experience Co-Parenting With Kanye West

For Kim Kardashian, navigating the complexities of co-parenting has not been an easy task.

It's been nearly one month since Kardashian finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West, and the SKIMS founder and reality TV star is getting candid about the challenges she faces when it comes to raising their four children.

Kardashian, 42, got emotional during a recent conversation on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, released on Sunday, when she reflected on how she's done her best to insulate their children from the controversy, criticism and negative press directed at their father.

"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," said Kardashian, who is the mom to 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son, Psalm.

Kardashian explained that, when it comes to West's many controversies -- surrounding his antisemitic rants and divisive behavior, among other drama -- her kids are kept in the dark, as much as possible.

"In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on, on the outside world," Kardashian shared, getting notably choked up, and adding that she will "protect" West and do her best to keep her kids from hearing about his controversies, or about their disagreements and fights amid their split.

"I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth," she shared. "For as long as I can."

She went on to explain how, when she's driving her kids around or to school, they'll sometimes want to listen to their father's music during the drive, and she makes sure to put anything going on in their personal lives to the side.

"No matter what we're going thought or what's happening in the world, I have to have that smile on my face, and blast his music and sing along with my kids, and act like nothing's wrong," she shared. "And then as soon as I drop them off, I can have a good cry or... do what I got to do."

As Kardashian reflected on her own childhood, she shared, "I had the best dad." The thoughts of her own father, Robert Kardashian, seemed to break the emotional dam and Kardashian began to cry.

"It's hard. S**t like co-parenting, it's really f**king hard," she shared, wiping tears from her eyes.

"I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that's all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that's what I want for them," she continued. "So, if they don't know things that are being said, or what's happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them?"

"That's real heavy, heavy grown-up s**t. And they're not ready to deal with it, you know?" she said. "When they are, we'll have those conversations. And I'll be so prepared. But until then, I'll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible."

Kardashian and West officially settled their divorce late last month. The settlement -- which cemented the details regarding child custody and division of property -- comes nearly two years after Kardashian filed for divorce following six years of marriage to the embattled rapper.

Per the settlement, Kardashian and West will share joint custody of their four children with "equal access," though Kardashian will still have the kids the majority of the time. Additionally, West is obligated to pay $200,000 per month in child support, which constitutes as his share due at the first of every month wired to her account. The rapper will also be responsible for an equal share of their kids' educational expenses (including tuition), as well as their children's security expenses.

Furthermore, any dispute regarding their children will be resolved through mediation. The one stipulation: if one of the parents fails to participate in mediation, the other parent, by default, will make the parental decision.

Earlier this year, Kardashian sat down with Vogue for its March cover story, and she opened up about the epiphany that ultimately led to some major life changes, including the divorce.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she said. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."