Kim Kardashian Gives Off Major Christina Aguilera Vibes in Bikini and Chaps Quarantine Look

Quarantine's gotten so chaotic that Kim Kardashian West forgot to put on her pants! The 39-year-old mother of four took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her white bikini look, complete with a**-less chaps.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go," she captioned the series of photos of herself in the all-white look with black shades.

Her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, poked some fun at the look, commenting, "Yeeeee haaaaaaawww."

The pics are certainly giving off major Christina Aguilera vibes from her "Dirrty" era, when she wore chaps in her iconic music video. In fact, Kim's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, already recreated that exact look for Halloween in 2016, garnering Xtina's praise.

"YAASSSSS".....Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!" Aguilera wrote on Instagram at the time.

Later that year, Kylie and Christina hung out at the "Beautiful" singer's birthday bash and the makeup mogul recreated the "Dirrty" look.

As for Kim, she's been keeping busy in quarantine. In addition to serving up top-notch Instagram content, she's also been taking care of her four kids, running her businesses, and filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians without a crew.

The E! show's executive producer, Farnaz Farjam, spoke with Elle about the process, saying she's looking forward to fans seeing Kim in this new world.

"I'm really excited for people to see Kim having to juggle everything on her own, especially early on, when it was so, so scary," Farjam said. "Now people have been quarantining for a long time and have trusted people in their lives to help them out, but in the beginning they didn't have that. Watching Kim juggle four kids will be really relatable. No matter how big her house is, four kids is four kids. It's a lot."

