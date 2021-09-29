Kim Kardashian Helped Woman Avoid Eviction After Losing Her Husband to COVID-19

Kim Kardashian gave back to a family in need.

The reality star and entrepreneur donated $3,000 to Angelia Cantrell, a woman who lost her husband to COVID-19 and was on the verge of eviction. Cantrell and her late husband shared four children together, triplet boys and a daughter.

"When I saw the donation [from Kim Kardashian], I literally fell to the floor in tears. I shared my GoFundMe link with several celebrities, including Supernatural TV stars Alaina Huffman and Lisa Berry who donated as well, just simply asking them to share," Cantrell tells ET. "I never dreamed that celebrities would take notice of our story, let alone donate."

"During this difficult time in my life, I prayed daily and continuously kept my faith throughout. When I received the donation, I had hours left to gather the money and pay my landlord to avoid eviction," Cantrell adds. "Words cannot describe how blessed and thankful we are. This, by far, has been one of the biggest miracles God has given."

After her husband's death, Cantrell then lost her job as a result of the pandemic. At press time, Cantrell has received over half of her $8,000 goal.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has given back to those in need amid the pandemic. Back in March of 2020, through her Skims company she donated $1 million to families affected by the coronavirus.