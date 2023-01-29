Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebrate Oprah's 69th Birthday at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event

Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her birthday in style! The beloved media mogul rang in her 69th birthday over the weekend at a star-studded party put on by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

A slew of A-list megastars came out to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Amid the festivities, Oprah was presented with a cake to commemorate her special day.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday -- the day of Oprah's actual birthday -- to share some pictures from the stylish festivities that she snapped alongside the TV icon.

"Happy Birthday @oprah," Kim wrote. "[Sharon Stone] said it best last night toasting you that you mean the world to the world! Happy birthday!"

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim also shared a photo of Oprah's beautiful two-tiered birthday cake with long elegant candles and covered in a cascade of decorative orange and red flower adornments.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saturday's festivities also included Jennifer Lopez, who shared some snaps with other stars commemorating the double celebration including Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson.

On Sunday, the birthday girl shared a message to her fans in which she contemplated the nature of birthdays and reflected on her own past year.

"Today, as many of you know, is my 69th birthday. For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy. This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better," Oprah wrote in a post on her website. "As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I've spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I've grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come."

"Next year I'm going be turning 70. Where do I want to be by the time I hit 70? What do I want to accomplish this year? How do I want to feel? May I suggest you think about these things, too?" she continued. "And as I've said, with each birthday, you get to decide whether to mark it as the end of your greatest days or the beginning of your finest hours. I choose the latter and hope that you do too because each trip around the sun gifts us with a new beginning."

Happy birthday, Oprah!