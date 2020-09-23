Kim Kardashian on How JoJo Siwa Acted 'Like a Big Sister' to North West

Kim Kardashian West is thrilled that her and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter, North, views JoJo Siwa as a role model. The 39-year-old reality star wrote about the 17-year-old YouTube personality for the Time 100 issue, praising her as a "ray of sunshine" in what can feel like a bleak world.

"As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures," the mother of four writes. "There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail. She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also recalls when North and JoJo collaborated for a YouTuber post. The moment, which left the often-confident North feeling very shy, was documented on KUWTK.

"JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced and made slime," Kim recalls.

The longtime reality star also marvels at the teen's ability to be so self assured at such an early age.

"When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, I was old enough to know who I was and make my own decisions," she writes. "I can’t imagine what it’s like to live this life at age 17. JoJo embraces it, and I hope she always will."

Kim ends by offering up some advice to JoJo, writing, "Live in the moment. Have fun. Be yourself and surround yourself with people who will keep you positive."

JoJo took to social media after the news of her Time 100 feature, thanking Kardashian-West and the rest of the famous family.

"I can’t even begin to tell you how much I love and respect Kim and her whole family, she has always been there for me and is always the nicest human ever," she wrote.