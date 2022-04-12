Kim Kardashian Reveals She Didn't Speak to Kanye West for Months During Divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West went through an extended period of silence amid their divorce proceedings. During the latest episode of Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 41-year-old reality star said she didn't speak to West, 44, for months after she filed for divorce in February 2021.

"We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere," Kardashian said, referencing a listening event for West's album. That event took place in August 2021, likely meaning that Kardashian and West's time without talking lasted around six months.

During those months, Kardashian clarified, West "would still see the kids." The pair shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. "Him and I just took a minute of not talking," she said. "I think, in relationships, it'll be like that."

Kardashian noted that she is not holding a grudge over his public criticism of her new romance with Pete Davidson.

"It doesn't mean that, because he expressed himself in a certain way, he's not an amazing person, an amazing friend," she said. "I do believe that we'll have that again. I'm always really hopeful. He's an amazing dad."

Kardashian went on to reveal why she doesn't judge the 44-year-old rapper for his comments and posts.

"I never really judge the way someone wants to communicate, whether it's the way I would or not. I know who he is inside. I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express, and that's the beauty of knowing someone for so many years," she said. "It can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think you just have to be positive when you have kids. You just have to look at the positives, as hard as it is."

"If you were in a situation and you were hurting, and that was your way of expressing yourself, I don't judge. We're always going to be cool and family. Even if it doesn't look that way, it'll always end up that way. Everything will always be OK," Kardashian added. "I have so much love and respect for him, and who he's been in my life, and what he's brought to me and our amazing kids that he's given me. He's changed my life."

Kardashian did admit that "it doesn't mean that it's easy" to take the high road, "especially behind closed doors," and said that she does slip up from time to time.

"I feel so empowered in the way that I react to things now, and the way that I choose to communicate back. At the end of the day, what is it going to do if people are fighting back and forth?" she said. "Sometimes I'll say something out of anger, and then I'm just like, 'Why did I do that?' Sometimes I'm in the mood where I'm just like, 'OK, I'm not gonna let this be said this way.'"

One thing that bothered Kardashian more than West's posts, was his fans and her fans' reaction to them.

"The one thing that I just felt like was super frustrating was when the fan bases get involved. He has such a supportive and amazing strong fan base and they're amazing. Just because people aren't together anymore doesn't mean that, now, those people have to not like me and my fan base doesn't have to not like him," she said. "It's just not like that. There shouldn't be all this, like, external beef."

"It's hard enough already for families to go through a divorce, and then especially in the public eye, and then especially when these fan bases get involved," Kardashian continued. "... It was so wild to me just to see people chime in... Everyone's going to see that, at some point, it's going to be all good again. There's no need to get involved, because there's so much love there that it'll just never go away."

Kardashian, who noted that there are "no sides" in her split, even expressed approval for the romances West has entered into after they called it quits.

"I just want him to be happy," she said. "... Whatever makes you happy, I don't care what it is, I think it'll reflect in your life, in your work... in how you are a parent. As long as he's happy, I genuinely just want that. Truly."

As for where things stand between Kardashian and West currently, she said, "Right now it's good when things are calm."

"We don't really communicate, but I think that's OK sometimes. I think that we will. We always will. That's just who I am," she said. "I spent a decade of my life with this person, and I just have so much love for him, so that'll never change. But that doesn't mean that they're the right one for you, and that's OK too."

Kardashian has high hopes for her future relationship with West, including for them to become "co-parenting goals."

"We have so much love for each other. We really do. We're always family. We're always going to have so much love. And we love our kids," she said. "We both love the time we spent together. I think that we'll always have that, and always cherish that. Sometimes it just doesn't work out for whatever reason, but no matter what, I always just think of the positive times."