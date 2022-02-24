Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Instagram Posts are Causing 'Emotional Distress' in New Court Docs

Kim Kardashian is ready to end things with Kanye "Ye" West. In new court docs, which were obtained by ET, Kim says that she does "very much desire to be divorced."

Kim tells the court that "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress," referencing her estranged husband's recent social media posts.

The 41-year-old reality star also claims that she's asked Kanye to keep their divorce proceedings as private as possible, "but he has not done so."

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children," Kim says in the docs of her and Kanye's four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded," Kim adds in the docs, "I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."

She adds, "I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after six years of marriage. In the filing, Kim asked for joint legal and physical custody of her and Kanye's kids.

In December, Kim filed legal docs to be declared single. At the time, ET had learned that Kim filed the docs to restore her maiden name. She is currently awaiting the judge's approval, and she's expected to get an answer at a scheduled hearing next month.

Earlier this month, though, Kanye filed legal documents in court objecting to Kim's request that she be legally declared single. The rapper stated that he first wants his assets protected via a set of conditions his estranged wife has allegedly already rejected.