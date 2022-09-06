Kim Kardashian Says Relationship With Kanye West Gave Her a 'Different Level of Respect'

Kim Kardashian may have filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after six years of marriage, but she still gives him credit where credit is due. While speaking with Mel Ottenberg for the September 2022 American Dream issue of Interview magazine, the 41-year-old reality star opens up about how people's views of her have changed over the years, and gives a nod to the 45-year-old rapper.

When asked how she knew she "really arrived in high society," Kardashian replies, "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect."

"I’ve also seen a sh** more recently -- going to law school, just doing what I want and becoming my own person and people seeing that and respecting that," she adds. "There’s levels to it."

While Kardashian knows people have strong opinions about her and the life she lives, she tells Ottenberg it doesn't bother her.

"I don’t really care what people think of me or say about me," she says in response to a question about what her Wikipedia bio reads. "I mean, model, that’s funny. But, I would just say more of the business side, because that’s all I’ve really cared about. Hopefully one day it can say lawyer and mother. I think those are my most important roles, but I don’t really look at my Wikipedia page, so I don’t really care."

Despite all of her success over the years, Kardashian admits she still isn't overly confident.

"It’s so weird. I have a problem being super confident," she shares. "I’ve always been more self-deprecating, and I get shy when it comes to, 'Describe yourself. Talk about yourself.' Things like that."

While Kardashian and West's high-profile split continues to play out, Kardashian has continued to publicly support her ex. In August, Kardashian and the former couple's two daughters -- North, 9, and Chicago, 4 -- posed for photos to help promote West's fashion brand. "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," Kardashian captioned the pics.

That same month, Kardashian's divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, made a virtual appearance at a hearing in L.A. court where she told Judge Steve Cochran that "the parties are getting along and are in communication," referring to the beauty mogul and West.

Following news of their divorce, Kardashian went on to date Pete Davidson for nine months before calling it quits in August. West, meanwhile, has been linked to Julia Fox and Chaney Jones.

"He’s a cutie," Kardashian tells Interview of Davidson. "He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."