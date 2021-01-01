Kim Kardashian Says Saint 'Still Looks Cute' After Cutting Out a Chunk of His Hair

Kim Kardashian West is ringing in 2021 with a haircut for Saint!

The mom of four posted a few adorable snaps on her Instagram stories on Thursday, as she cut her 5-year-old son's hair on New Year's Eve.

The first pic the 40-year-old reality star and businesswoman posted was of a pair of red-rimmed scissors and some of Saint's curly hair.

In the second snap, Kim shared a sweet pic of Saint, whose face was partially covered by a bright blue toy and a hand-drawn circle of where she cut his hair.

"Still looks cute tho," she captioned the same photo in another Instagram story, as any doting mother would.

The last pic showed a smiling Saint as he showed off his megawatt smile.

Kim and her family had a low-key Christmas this year after they canceled their annual holiday party due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the Kardashian-Jenners kept their gathering to their immediate family on Christmas Eve, holding a glam, at-home dinner attended by Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian, meanwhile, spent the holiday on the East Coast with Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True.

A source told ET last week that Khloe was having a "great time" in Boston with True and Tristan, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

"Khloe is really trying to make things feel homey and celebratory for the holidays," the source said, adding that she even had a Christmas tree delivered. "She has sought out different local businesses including bakeries and has ordered fun holiday cookies for True."

