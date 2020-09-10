Kim Kardashian Shares Her Favorite 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season as Show Comes to an End

The best is yet to come, according to Kim Kardashian West! The 39-year-old reality star is preparing for the final season of her family's hit series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While the mother of four was live tweeting Thursday's night's episode, a fan asked her about her favorite season of the reality series.

"Season 20," she replied.

Season 20 https://t.co/6AgUQUNDoo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 9, 2020

KUWTK is ending with season 20 in early 2021. The family announced the news last month amid season 19 airing.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim wrote on social media at the time. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The show premiered in 2007 and has had many spin-off series. Executive producer Ryan Seacrest recently spoke to ET about the famous family's future in reality TV and the possibility of future spin-offs following the announcement.

"I don't know the answer to that. We have not crossed that bridge yet," Seacrest told ET. "I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups."

Momager Kris Jenner called the decision to end the show "sudden" during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was time," she explained. "It just sort of came to us and we thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes and lots of spin-offs."

For more from KUWTK, watch the clip below.