Kim Kardashian Shares New BTS Photo of Herself in Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday to share behind the scenes photos of herself in the Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress she wore during Thursday's concert. Held at Soldier Field in Kanye's hometown of Chicago, Kim and Kanye held a mock wedding during the event.

Towards the end of the show, Kim came out dressed in a stunning wedding gown, including a long, face-obscuring white veil, as traditional wedding music played over the loudspeakers.

Kim shared a photo of herself coming out in the gown, but also included a photo of herself in the venue's locker room, wearing the gown and sitting next to Kanye. She also included another photo of her and Kanye in matching leather looks. Their son, Saint, is also in the snap.

The third Donda event had many much-talked-about moments, including Kanye lighting himself on fire and controversial cameos by DaBaby and Marilyn Manson.

ET learned that the overall message from Chicago's listening event was about love being used as a force that moves everything forward and into a new phase. It was about a new chapter and the healing power of love and the love Kanye has for his mother.

The events come after a tough year for Kanye after Kim filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. It should be noted that the faux wedding ceremony was simply part of the performance and did not mean the two are back together.

Kim has come out to show her support at both of Kanye's other Donda listening events that were held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair also recently reunited to grab lunch in Malibu, California, earlier this month.

A source told ET last week that Kim and Kanye "are on great terms." "Although they are going through a divorce, they still spend time together alone, or with their kids," the source said, adding that "they make it a priority to meet up."

For more on Kanye's listening event, watch below.