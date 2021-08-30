Kim Kardashian Shares Some of Her Favorite Songs From Ex Kanye West's 'Donda' Album

Kim Kardashian West is continuing to show her support for her ex, Kanye West. In addition to attending multiple listening events for Kanye's new album, Donda, the 40-year-old reality star also took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the new music she's been listening to recently.

She first posted some of the lyrics to the titular track off the Donda album, which read, "And you know, I am my son's mother."

She also posted screenshots of Kanye's songs, "Come to Life," "Lord I Need You," and "Hurricane."

In addition, Kim shared some interesting lyrics to the song, "Ok Ok pt. 2," which read, "Yuh bruk up wid yuh ex, still in love, suh yuh single/Mi bruk up wid mi ex, him dead to me, I'm a widow."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage. The couple shares 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

"Lord I Need You" and "Hurricane" both contain seemingly multiple references to Kanye's romance with Kim.

In "Hurricane" the 44-year-old emcee raps, "Heated by the rumors, read into it too much / Fiendin' for some true love, ask Kim, 'What do you love?' / Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck / Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much."

And in "Lord I Need You," Yeezy seemingly thanks Kim for showing her continued support at his recent listening events.

"But you came here to show that you still in love with me," he raps.

Hours after the release of the album, Kanye took to Instagram claiming the record was released without his approval.

"Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album," he wrote.

ET has reached out to Universal for comment.