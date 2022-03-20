Kim Kardashian Trying to 'Distance Herself' From Kanye West's Instagram Drama, Source Says

Kim Kardashian has tunnel vision when it comes to dealing with ex, Kanye “Ye” West.

A source tells ET that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is steering clear of the GRAMMY-winning rapper’s Instagram drama. "Kim is really trying not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants,” the source says. “She's having a great time with Pete [Davidson] and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on.”

The source continues, “She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things amicable for the sake of their kids. He's making it difficult for her, but she is trying to stay positive. Despite the struggles she's having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete. She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before. She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them,” the source adds.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

As a result of some of his posts, the GRAMMYs has barred the rapper from performing at this year’s ceremony. Still, Kim, who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 2-year-old Psalm with the rapper, isn’t letting it affect her.

During a recent interview with Ellen, the SKIMS founder said that she is taking the “high road” when it comes to parenting with the “Touch the Sky” rapper. "I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship, so I'm always just hopeful," Kim said of her mom, Kris Jenner, and late father, Robert Kardashian, who divorced in 1991 after having four kids together.

"No matter what goes on, that's the father of my kids, I'll always be protective, I'll always want my kids to just see the best of the best. As hard as it can be sometimes, I try to ignore it, and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road!" Kim shared.

Kim shared that amid all the controversy, she views some of her obstacles as “lessons” and that she likes to “learn, move on and be a good person.”

"I used to care so much about narratives and what's true and what's not true on anything, on any subject. I just live my life the way that I think is right and the way that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can," she shared.