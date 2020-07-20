Kim Kardashian 'Upset' With Kanye West Over Comments He Made During South Carolina Rally, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West and her family are concerned over the well-being of her husband, Kanye West. A source tells ET that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is "upset" following some of the comments the rapper made during his presidential campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend.

During the event, Kanye tearfully said that he and Kim discussed the possibility of her having an abortion while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter North. He also said shared his fear that Kim might divorce him following the emotional speech he gave on Sunday.

A source tells ET that “Kim, the family and Kanye’s friends are worried about him."

"Kanye isn’t in a good place and isn’t listening to anyone trying to talk him into getting help. Kim is upset with Kanye for his rants yesterday, especially talking about the possibility of having an abortion and not giving birth to North," the source says. "She knows this is something North will see when she gets older and that’s heartbreaking."

"At the end of the day people close to Kanye want him to end this presidential run now before he does more damage to himself, his brand and the family," the source adds.

Kanye announced on the Fourth of July that he planned to run for president, tweeting, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Though Kim publicly supported his campaign at the beginning, a source recently told ET that she and her family had some concerns.

"Kanye’s family will always support him in his endeavors but they also worry for him. Kanye has a tendency to overwork himself physically, emotionally and mentally and not take time to rest and reset," the source said. "The family is supportive of Kanye’s plan to run for president but they don’t agree with his recent Forbes interview."

Last Wednesday, a source told ET that while Kim would support Kanye in his endeavor to run for office, ultimately, she would be relieved if he doesn't run because it would mean a lot of chaos to try to pull this off.

