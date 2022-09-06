Kim Kardashian Wears Jockstrap, 'Bares All' for 'Interview' Magazine

Kim Kardashian sets out to prove that any accessory can be stylish! The 41-year-old reality star poses wearing a jockstrap for the American Dream issue of Interview magazine.

Standing in front of an American flag, Kim, who sports blonde hair and bleached eyebrows for the photo shoot, pairs the protective undergarment with a Bottega Veneta Trompe l’oeil denim jacket and baggy jeans that are pulled down, baring her bum. The cover story is appropriately titled, "Kim Kardashian Bares All."

In the accompanying interview, Kim tackles an array of topics, including her exes, Kanye West and Pete Davidson, her political views and what's next for her (she's launching a true crime podcast on Spotify).

When asked how she knew she "really arrived in high society," Kim credits her estranged husband. "I mean, when I was with Kanye, and he was introducing me to a lot of people, I think that definitely got a lot of people to have a different level of respect," she says.

As for Pete, she has nothing but nice things to say about the comedian. "He’s a cutie," she tells Interview. "He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

Kim, who is working to become a lawyer, also spoke out about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which established the right to an abortion in the U.S. "I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned -- it’s fascinating and scary," she says. "Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress -- it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy. I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening."