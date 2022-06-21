Kim Kardashian Weighs in on Whether She'll Get Married Again

Kim Kardashian isn't sure if she'll ever walk down the aisle again. The 41-year-old reality star appeared on Tuesday's episode of the Today show and revealed her feelings on tying the knot again following her marriages to Kanye "Ye" West, Kris Humphries and Damon Thomas.

"I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious, because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," Kardashian, who's currently in a relationship with Pete Davidson, said. "I don't want to make that mistake again, so I would really [be cautious]."

"Sometimes I think, 'Should I just be in one of those relationships like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?'" she added of the couple of more than four decades who've never said I do. "It seems to be working out for them."

Though she's not sure if she and Davidson will ever exchange vows, Kardashian is happy in her relationship and proud of the fact that she was able to move on after heartbreak.

"I believe in love. I would never not believe in love," she said. "... You can get hard, and I think I might've been that way... I took 10 months to just be by myself [after Kanye and I split]. [I had to] get in and figure out what that's like to be by myself. After that, I was like, 'OK, I'm ready.' It was so pleasantly unexpected."

After 10 months passed after her and West's split, Kardashian realized that she "was ready to open" herself up to love.

"I think you definitely need that time to yourself, then once you're ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different," she said, adding that the relationship "definitely took me by surprise."

Now that they're going strong, Kardashian said that it "feels good to have someone that you can really laugh with, and just be yourself."

"I'm, like, completely, 100 percent myself. That is just the best feeling," she said. "Not that I wasn't [myself] before or anything, but it's just someone that really supports you and is fun and happy. It's great."

Kardashian's latest comments came the same month that a source told ET that she and the 28-year-old comedian are "super serious and in love."

"Kim and Pete are very invested in each other and feel closer than ever," the source said of the couple, who recently vacationed together. "They had an amazing time in Tahiti and can't wait for what the future holds."