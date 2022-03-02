Kim Kardashian's Declared Legally Single in Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian's petition to be declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with Kanye "Ye" West has been granted. The ruling also means Kim will be dropping West from her last name, but does not mean her divorce is final.

This ruling simply means her marital status is single while she continues to work out a divorce settlement with Kanye. The judge made the ruling Wednesday morning in court, and the 41-year-old reality TV star also gave a short testimony via Zoom.

The court's decision comes a day after ET learned that Kanye has changed divorce lawyers. Christopher C. Melcher is no longer representing the rapper and Samantha Spector has been hired. In a statement to ET, Kanye said, "I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children."

Last week, Kanye filed legal documents, taking issue with Kim's claims that he had "been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media." The docs claim Kim cannot prove he was the one who wrote the said social media posts.

Prior to that filing, Kanye had also filed legal documents stating that, before Kim got her wish to be declared legally single, he first wanted his assets protected via a set of conditions Kim had allegedly already rejected.

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, had been adamant that being declared legally single "will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."