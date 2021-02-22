Kim Kardashian's Divorce Lawyer Shares What She Thinks Makes a Marriage Work

Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is giving her frank opinion on the best advice for couples about to tie the knot -- even if it's "unromantic."

Wasser, who filed divorce papers for Kim Kardashian West on Friday in her divorce from Kanye West, gave a new interview for WSJ. Magazine's series My Monday Morning, and gave her advice. Wasser says honest communication about the future between couples is key.

"Talk about everything," she says. "Talk about things that aren't sexy. Have the kind of unromantic talk that you would have if you were going to enter into a prenuptial agreement even if you're not entering into a prenuptial agreement: What do you feel is expected of you in this relationship and what do you expect of your future spouse in this relationship? Everything from financial to family. My parents are older. I don't want to put them in a home. Can they come live with us when they can't take care of themselves? Are we having kids? Are they going to go to public or private [school]? How much are we going to put aside each month for retirement? You have huge student loans that you're going to be paying with the money that we're making during our marriage."

"The couples that I see that do prenuptial agreements, because they've had those conversations, they end up staying together for longer because it gives you the communication tools that you need when things aren’t going well," she continues. "And ultimately, in every relationship… you're going to have times when things aren't going well. So while things are going well, hone those skills so you know how to be able to come to each other during difficult times and talk about them."

On Friday, a source told ET that there is a prenup between 40-year-old Kim and 43-year-old Kanye, and neither Kim nor Kanye is planning to contest it. According to the source, they are already in the process of reaching a property settlement agreement. When it comes to their four children together -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 -- the source said Kim is asking for joint legal and physical custody, which Kanye is fine with, and that they are committed to co-parenting together.

Meanwhile, a second source told ET that although Kanye is upset that he and Kim couldn't work it out, he knows the two tried very hard to make it work.

"Kanye will forever love Kim and is so thankful the two share incredible children together," the source said. "Kanye is thankful for Kim and everything she did for him throughout their relationship. Kanye ultimately wants what's best for Kim, but it will take him some time to adjust to his new normal."

For more on Kim and Kanye's split after six years of marriage, watch the video below.