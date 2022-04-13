Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Laura Wasser Addresses Kanye West's Behavior Amid Divorce

Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is opening up about Kanye "Ye" West having aired out his grievances on social media amid the ongoing and very public divorce from her longtime client Kim Kardashian.

The rapper's antics, which got him barred from this year's GRAMMYs, left Wasser essentially shaking her head.

"There's no reason that you need to come out publicly and make statements about somebody when you're going through what should be a pretty private thing," the Cal Berkeley and Loyola Law School alum told Bustle. "I mean, 'Hi, Kanye West. Forgetting my involvement with that, the whole world has watched [and thought] that's probably not the best way to go about things, particularly as a parent."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Kanye has since informed Kim he's "going away to get help" and agreed to stop harassing her and cyber bullying Pete. The source also said that, "for the sake of their kids, Kanye told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better." It's unclear if Kanye sought help at a treatment facility or otherwise.

A rep for Ye told ET, "At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children."

Divorce Attorney Laura Wasser, actor Eric Dane and actress Rebecca Gayheart attend Wasser's book party on October 8, 2013 in West Hollywood. Getty

Wasser, who filed divorce papers for Kim back in February 2021, has a roster of A-list clients that includes Ryan Reynolds and Britney Spears, among others. But her advice about staying off social media during a bitter divorce isn't limited to celebrities. Simply put, the podcast host and author suggests, when possible, staying away from Instagram.

"People use it as evidence [in court]," the she says. "He says he has no money. Look at this picture of him with [dollar] bills...' During COVID, people were posting pictures of them with their kids at events and then the other parent would be like, 'We're supposed to be quarantining.' It's just a great way to figure out what's going on."

In short, Wasser says anyone going through a divorce but wants to remain on social media should feed that beast with "vanilla stuff over the next however many months, so that it's not raising eyebrows and creating more attention."