Kim Kardashian's Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Call Her Out About Claims of Why She Doesn't Drink or Party

Nothing like siblings to call you out! Kim Kardashian West shared a throwback photo with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, to Instagram, saying that one experience visiting Kourt at college cured her of any desire to drink or party.

"College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl," Kim captioned the shot. "I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know 😂."

Kourtney seems to remember the experience very differently. She shared Kim's post to her own Instagram Stories, writing, "I remember feeding you jungle juice and someone else driving I won't name names and blasting Ruff Ryders (maybe I was partying too hard to remember correctly, anyone else who was there wanna chime in?)."

She jokingly added, "Lol wild party girl with the college degree," pointing an arrow at herself.

Kim denied her sister's allegations, replying in her own Stories, "Ummmm not me! I remember 14 people squeezing into our car I was driving or was it @khloekardashian Blasting Eminem! Bar fight. Broken Jaw! That's about it for this weekend in AZ."

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram Stories

Not wanting to be left out of the fun, Khloe Kardashian also posted another pic with her sisters from the infamous weekend, writing, "Thanks Keeks! Ummmm, hello!! I was there too! I know I was smiling on the inside #UofA."

Kourtney commented on the pic, writing, "The night of the Khlo-motion party where we put Jungle Juice in the water cooler!"

Khloe replied to Kourtney's comment, writing, "@kourtneykardash Thank God I have you! Kimberly totally tried to box me out of that whole adventure. I literally am the reason why you guys all got home safe LOL we can't get into too many details because I don't need any more legal problems."