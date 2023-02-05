Kim Petras Celebrates Being the First Transgender Woman to Win a GRAMMY

Kim Petras just made history at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards by becoming the first transgender woman to win on music's biggest night.

The 30-year-old singer took home the honors Sunday night in Los Angeles after her and Sam Smith's hit track, "Unholy," beat out ABBA ("Don't Shut Me Down"), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran ("Bam Bam"), Coldplay and BTS ("My Universe") and Post Malone and Doja Cat ("I Like You (A Happier Song)") in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Following a boisterous ovation, Smith gave Petras the stage to accept the GRAMMY, and to give a powerful speech.

"Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award," she said, prompting the crowd to roar. "I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors for me so I can be here tonight. Sophie, especially, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me."

"Sam [Smith] graciously wanted me to accept this award, because I'm the first transgender woman to win this award." Watch Kim Petras' acceptance speech from the #Grammys: pic.twitter.com/jQ52Sq0t6f — Variety (@Variety) February 6, 2023

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Petras continued, "Madonna, for fighting for LGBTQ rights. I don't think I could be here without Madonna. My mother. I grew up next to a highway in Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn't be here without her and her support."

Petras and Smith stole the show before the show when they hit the red carpet in coordinated red looks reminiscent of the music video for their hit collaboration. The duo was accompanied by a red-clad crew, with Smith and Petras leading the way.

Smith dressed as ringleader of sorts, opting for a billowing red cape and top hat with a short lace veil. The British-born singer carried a cane and wore red satin gloves. For her part, Petras took on the role of Smith's lady in red, wearing a short, red ruffled dress, red heels and a matching lace veil. She completed the look with red pumps, a statement-making necklace and bold red lip.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.