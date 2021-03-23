Kim Tyler, Child Star on 'Please Don't Eat the Daisies,' Dead at 66

Rest in peace, Kim Tyler. The former child actor died on Feb. 10 after a long battle with cancer, per an obituary. He was 66.

Tyler was best known for his role as Kyle Nash on the 1960s comedy TV series Please Don't Eat the Daisies. Tyler starred as the oldest of four sons in the Nash family. Patricia Crowley and Mark Miller played parents raising their boys, along with an Old English Sheepdog, in upstate New York. The NBC comedy -- based on Jean Kerr's best-selling 1957 book -- ran from 1965 to 1967.

Throughout his career as a child actor, Tyler also appeared in Hazel, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, The Andy Griffith Show, The Addams Family, My Three Sons and My Favorite Martian. Tyler, who left acting after Please Don't Eat the Daisies, is also remembered by his family as a talented musician and amateur videographer.

Tyler is survived by his wife of 42 years, Michelle.

See more on stars we've recently lost in the video below.