Kimora Lee Simmons on Possibly Joining 'Real Housewives' and Why She Can't Watch Herself on TV (Exclusive)

"Different producers call me all the time. They call me to try to be part of their show all the time," Simmons revealed, adding that these "producers" work for Bravo's The Real Housewives and they call her "every season."

Expressing her hesitation to join such a show, Simmons added, "Here’s what I just don’t understand, I don't watch TV, are they mean to each other? Are they rude to each other? Because the clips I’ve seen, things I’ve heard, they're kind of fighting. ...Are they going to, like, invite you to a dinner party and then edit it to look a certain way?"

Simmons declared, "I don’t have the patience for that."

The 47-year-old fashion mogul says she has no interest in "fake drama" for cameras. "I want to compel people, teach people, aspire people, uplift them. I want to show them how to be bad b's, how to look great, feel great, manage everything. Fall apart if you have to, but get back up and keep going. That’s what I want to show on TV," she shared.

Ultimately when asked if fans could ever expect her on Housewives, she told ET, "TBD."

Simmons admitted that in all her years on Fab Lane and as a judge on America's Top Model, she's "never watched" herself on TV because it's "cringe."

"No one wants to hear their voice," she said of her reasons for never watching her shows. "I think mostly people are like, 'Ugh, is that me?'"

While there's no telling if the mother of five will make a comeback to reality TV, she is making a difference with her initiative with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Just last week, she hosted a back-to-school giveaway with the organization in Carson, California.

Kimora Lee Simmons hosts a Back-to-School Giveaway with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Family Dollar and Crayola on Aug. 18, 2022 in Carson, California. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Kimora Lee Simmons

"All my life I've been giving back, all my life," she said of working with the Boys & Girls Clubs, adding that she feels "kind of a selfish" about her philanthropy because "so much joy comes out of that."

For more with Simmons, check out the links below.