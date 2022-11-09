King Charles III Has Eggs Thrown at Him by Protestor in Shocking Moment

King Charles III didn't exactly receive a warm welcome on Wednesday when he and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in York, England, for an official visit.

The 73-year-old British monarch was greeting crowds at Micklegate Bar, a royal entrance to the city, when a lone protestor attempted to throw eggs at him, narrowly missing.

The moment was caught on camera and Charles is seen barely acknowledging the eggs, which landed on the ground next to him.

A man was detained by police following the incident, and in the video, crowds are heard booing the protestor.

WATCH: Here is the moment eggs were thrown at King Charles by a protestor in York as he and the Queen Consort arrived in the city this morning.

🎥 @itvnews pic.twitter.com/b82XQlQPZf — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) November 9, 2022

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charles and Camilla are in York to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at York Minster.

Elizabeth died at the age of 96 in September after 70 years on the throne. Charles is now the reigning monarch and his coronation is set to take place in May 2023.

