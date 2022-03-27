Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons On Staying Up as Late as They Can on Oscars Date Night (Exclusive)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons proved, once again, why they are one of awards season's hottest red carpet couples! The A-list duo arrived at the 94 annual Academy Awards in style on Sunday.

Dunst stunned in a ruffled vintage Christian Lacroix red gown. Completing her look, the actress wore her hair pulled up in a glam knot. Plemons was a dapper complement to his leading lady, as he rocked a sleek black tux. The pair, who share two children and also play husband and wife in the Oscar-nominated film The Power of the Dog, each snagged nominations for their roles and they are ready to celebrate.

"We don’t have kids right now," Dunst tells ET. "So as late as I can stay up, I will stay up."

Dunst, 39, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, while Plemons, 33, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. The pair is the second couple of the night to snag nominations, as husband-and wife duo Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz picked up noms for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Tonight's ceremony is a family affair, as the Oscar-nominated duo is joined by the adult members of their family. "Most of our entire families are here with us tonight, too," Dunst says.

Plemons adds, "If you could have seen our house an hour ago."

After a run of COVID testing, the duo and their gang were ready to go. "We made it," the actress says. "Our families are here and they def have flask on them."

David Livingston/Getty Images

On top of celebrating their film, The Power of the Dog, Plemons shared that it's also important to acknowledge the crisis in Ukraine.

"Obviously, it's incredibly devastating and heartbreaking," the actor says. "There's also something that feels strange talking about it, standing in a tux, on the red carpet. But obviously our hearts go out to all these people. It's hard to imagine."

Plemons and Dunst have taken the red carpet by storm as a couple this season. The duo celebrated their film and their love during both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Directors Guild of America Awards.

The pair, who also starred alongside each other as husband and wife on Fargo, spoke with ET about being “in sync” with each other during filming.

"First off, when we met, we really clicked with each other creatively and were able to be very honest with each other, and we built trust really quickly where if either one of us had an idea, we could throw it out, without any ego. If the other one liked it, great, if not, then it was no big deal. Everything just felt really easy," Plemons shared.

Dunst added, "Creatively we're so in sync. Then we got together about a year after working together. Then this project came along, first for Jesse, and the idea of working with [director] Jane Campion, it's just a dream come true. She's just one of those filmmakers that I've always looked up to in terms of taste, and the performances in her films have always been inspirational for me as an actor."

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.