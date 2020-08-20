Kirsten Dunst Responds to Kanye West Using Her Image in His Campaign Materials

Kirsten Dunst is questioning her inclusion in Kanye West's campaign materials. Earlier this week, the 43-year-old presidential hopeful took to Twitter to share a poster of his "Kanye 2020 Vision."

The poster featured images of many smiling people, including the 38-year-old actress and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Dunst responded to West's poster with a shrug emoji, asking, "What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?"

West has yet to reply to Dunst's tweet.

What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it? 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) August 20, 2020

The "Stronger" rapper announced his intention to run for president on the Fourth of July, and seems to be serious about running, though he has missed the deadline to be on the ballot in a number of states.

West is still trying to get his name on the ballot in as many as possible, with Oklahoma being the first to confirm he would be on theirs as an independent. He has also filed for the presidential election ballot in New Jersey, Missouri and Illinois.

A source previously told ET that West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, and the rest of his family is supportive about his political aspirations, but are also worried for the rapper.

"Kanye’s family will always support him in his endeavors but they also worry for him. Kanye has a tendency to overwork himself physically, emotionally and mentally and not take time to rest and reset," the source said. "The family is supportive of Kanye’s plan to run for president but they don't agree with [some of the points in] his recent interview."

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.