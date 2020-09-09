Kirstie Alley Calls New Diversity Rules for Best Picture Oscar a 'Disgrace to Artists Everywhere'

Kirstie Alley is sharing her thoughts on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility. The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to call the list of new requirements "a disgrace to artists everywhere."

"This is a disgrace to artists everywhere...can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f**king paintings," she tweeted. "You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL."

Alley's post comes after the Academy revealed its updated standards earlier in the day. In an effort to bring forth more diversity within its main category, and as part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, films that are eligible to win the Oscar for Best Picture in 2024 will have to meet two of the following four standards:

— on-screen representation, themes, and narratives

— creative leadership and project team

— industry access and opportunities

— audience development

The new inclusion requirements -- which will take full effect at the 96th Oscars in 2024 -- were designed "to encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience."

The Academy called the initiative a "catalyst for lasting change" on their Instagram page.

"Our new representation and inclusion standards will help ensure that Best Picture nominees reflect the diverse world around us," the post reads.

The change comes after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2016. Click here to see the full list of new inclusion standards.