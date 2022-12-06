Kirstie Alley Was Battling Colon Cancer Prior to Her Death, Rep Says

New details about Kirstie Alley's cancer battle are coming out in the wake of her death at the age of 71. The Cheers star was diagnosed with colon cancer, her rep tells ET.

On Monday, Alley's children, True, 30, and Lillie, 28, released a statement on their mother's official social media accounts, sharing that the actress died following a short battle with cancer. Per the statement, Alley was surrounded by her closest family members as she fought the disease, which was only recently discovered.

"To all our friends, far and wide around the world," the statement began. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on-screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the statement continued.

The 71-year-old film and TV star is survived by her two children and her grandson, Waylon.

Shortly after the news broke, many of Alley's past co-stars, including Ted Danson, John Travolta, Kelsey Grammar and more spoke out about her life and legacy.

Alley's ex-husband, Parker Stevenson, also posted a photo and a heartfelt message for the late actress. The two were married from 1983 to 1997, and are parents to Lillie and True.

"Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," Stevenson wrote. "You will be missed. With love, Parker."