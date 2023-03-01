KISS Announces Final Tour Dates of Their Career: 'This Is the End'

KISS is going to rock and party across the country ... one final time. On Wednesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced the final 19 dates of their End of the Road tour.

The band -- Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer -- shared that their final shows will take place where it all started 50 years ago, New York City.

"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said in a statement.

The final tour dates will be Dec. 1 and 2 at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. Before that, though, the band with perform 17 additional shows across North America.

"Look, some people have kinda snickered and said, 'Oh, their End of the Road tour has gone on for years.' Yeah, we lost two and a half years to COVID," Stanley said during the band's appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

"We would have been done already. So yes, this is the end. When you come to see the show, it's awesome. It's the most hi-tech show out there. And yet, it's clearly a kick-ass rock and roll show. It's not Vegas, it's not something that loses its balls, so to speak," Stanley added. "It's everything KISS, just amped up, ramped up. So look, we're giving it everything we have."

As for ending their touring career, Simmons admitted that their final show is going to be an emotional one for him.

"I'm sure I'm gonna cry like a 9-year-old girl whose foot is being stepped on," he said. "KISS was born on 23rd Street, it's only taken us 50 years to go play the final shows, 10 blocks away on 33rd Street."

Last year, Simmons spoke to ET and shared that after many decades in the business, you have to know when to say goodbye.

"The last thing that you want to do is be a guy that stays in the ring too long and gets his a** beat," the rock and roll legend told ET. "Get out of the ring when you're a champion."

The End of the Road tour kicked off in 2019, but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of their tour, KISS has played in Europe, Latin America, Australia, North America and Asia.

KISS will start the show's final run on Oct. 29 in Austin, Texas.