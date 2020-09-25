KJ Apa and Camila Mendes Reveal the 'New Normal' for Make Out Scenes on 'Riverdale'

KJ Apa and Camila Mendes' sexy Riverdale scenes are looking a little different these days. Archie Andrews himself took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video that shows how he and his onscreen girlfriend prepare to make out on camera amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the clip, Apa and Mendes lock arms as they down cups of what appears to be mouthwash prior to their intimate scene. The actors go on to swirl the liquid around for a minute.

"Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene," Apa captioned the clip.

The pair's Riverdale co-stars took to the comments section to react to the clip, with Lili Reinhart writing, "That s**t burns."

Meanwhile, Marisol Nichols joked that it was "so sexy," while Skeet Ulrich quipped, "spit, don't swallow."

Apa and Mendes aren't the only ones having to adjust to the changes on the Riverdale set. In an interview with Nylon earlier this month, Reinhart said that being back on set makes her "genuinely feel like a prisoner."

"I cannot leave Canada," she said. "That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked."

After her comments made headlines, Reinhart clarified her comments on Twitter.

"I’m not complaining about going back to work, I’m incredibly grateful to have a job. I’m sad that I can’t see my family for months on end due to travel restrictions," she wrote in part. "FFS, leave me alone."