Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Capri Takes Her First Steps

Capri Bryant made her mom very proud over the weekend.

On Sunday, Vanessa Bryant shared a video to Instagram of her and her late husband, Kobe Bryant's, youngest daughter taking her first steps.

"My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today. 🌟🎉," she captioned the 11-month-old cutie's big moment.

In the video, Vanessa reaches out her arms to Capri, who then walks over to her to the delight of everyone in the room. "I knew you were going to do it," the excited mom exclaims before showering her daughter with kisses.

Capri's first steps come just a few weeks after Vanessa celebrated her first Mother's Day without Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who both died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.

The family made the best of things, with Vanessa posting a heartfelt tribute in honor of her daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and Capri.

"You are all the very best of mommy and daddy," she commented on Natalia's Instagram post. Here's more on how the family spent Mother's Day: