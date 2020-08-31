Kobe Bryant Fans Outraged at His Absence From 2020 MTV VMAs 'In Memoriam' Segment

Viewers of the 2020 MTV VMAs took to social media to express their disappointment at the absence of late NBA star Kobe Bryant in the awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment. The ceremony was broadcast from New York on Sunday and the segment honored stars who have passed away in recent months.
While Travis Barker's introduction mentioned late rappers like Juice Wrld and Pop Smoke and noted that the segment would honor “other brilliant artists we lost,” not everyone included in the tribute was primarily associated with music -- such as film actor, Chadwick Boseman. Many viewers subsequently believed Bryant, too, deserved a mention.
“Well hell if y’all gone show Chadwick show Kobe too. Kobe did music too. #VMAs,” tweeted one fan.
“Who at the #VMAs forgot to include Kobe Bryant in the In Memoriam section?!?” posted another viewer, who pointed out Boseman’s inclusion, as well as that of late Glee actress, Naya Rivera. “You added Naya and Chadwick, you weren't sticking to just music."
Another viewer wrote: “How DARE you guys Not pay tribute to KOBE BRYANT!!!! He is an Academy Award winner and Legend!!! And you choose to leave him out of your 2020 tribute! #BoycottVMAs #VMAs.”
While he was not mentioned in the tribute, Bryant -- who died in a helicopter crash in January -- did appear to get saluted by rapper DaBaby, who kicked off his performance in Los Angeles Lakers colors.
See more reactions to the snub below.
See more on the 2020 MTV VMAs below.
RELATED CONTENT: