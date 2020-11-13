Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Tease Family They're Having 'Baby No. 4' on 'KUWTK' Finale

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick giving it another go? That's what fans -- and their family -- want to know.

Thursday's season 19 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw the former couple joking about "going for baby No. 4," prompting Kim Kardashian West to ask if it's actually happening. Kourtney and Scott are already parents to 10-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 5-year-old Reign.

"Is it like, the elephant in the room -- that photo that you guys posted in our group chat?" Kim said at Scott's 37th birthday. "Scott's like, 'We're going for baby No. 4.' Was that a joke or is that serious? ... I want to know."

Khloe Kardashian also chimed in. "Are you really having a baby?" she asked. "No!"

"What do you guys think?" Kourtney teased, pulling up her shirt and sticking out her stomach. "Look!"

"Stop! You just pushed that out," Kris Jenner insisted.

While Kourtney and Scott clearly weren't expecting, Kim -- a mother of four -- shared some encouragement. "I'll never forget this: Sting told me parents of four are the most enlightened people," she said.

Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years before splitting in 2015. The pair have kept fans guessing about their relationship status since, but a source told ET on Wednesday that Disick is not looking for a serious relationship anytime soon.

"Scott and Kourtney are together all the time, for the sake of the kids but also because they’re such good friends and get along so well," the source said. "Don't expect them to get back together though. They have a good thing going and it works perfectly for their family."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has also shown how the family has supported Disick in his decision to enter treatment to work through his "past traumas," including the deaths of his parents. See more in the video below.