Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Scott Disick About His DMs to Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian may have kept her opinions off social media in the summer of 2021 when her ex, Scott Disick, was caught direct messaging her other ex, Younes Bendjima, disparaging comments about her, but she didn't let things slide with the father of her three kids.

In the second episode of the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney reveals that she did, in fact, confront Scott about his disparaging comments.

In the screenshots, which Younes posted online, Scott shared a photo of Kourtney and her now-fiancé, Travis Barker, passionately making out on a boat in Italy.

Scott wrote alongside the paparazzi pic, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes replied that he didn't care as long as Kourtney was happy and posted the exchange online.

According to Kourtney, Scott texted her and came clean about the back-and-forth with Younes.

"I was like, 'That's not really the vibe. Don't go DMing my ex-boyfriend,'" she says on the show.

Kourtney adds that Scott offered to apologize to Travis at the time, but she wasn't accepting his olive branch. "I wrote him, 'This is despicable,'" she tells her sisters.

She adds that if Scott wants to continue being invited to family gatherings, he needs to clean up his act.

As for the current status of Kourtney and Scott's relationship, the exes are remaining cordial, a source told ET.

"Scott and Kourtney's co-parenting routine is very well balanced and things have been cordial between them," the source said. "He hasn't entirely come to terms with Kourtney and Travis' relationship, but he has definitely warmed up to accepting the fact that Kourtney is marrying Travis. There are moments of jealousy and animosity, but at the end of the day, he wants her to be happy."

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursdays on Hulu.