Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Her ‘Escape’ to Utah With Her Kids Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

It appears that Kourtney Kardashian has found a new home on the range! The 41-year-old reality star shared several photos and videos from her getaway to Lake Powell in Utah on Monday.

The mother of three first posted a bikini shot of herself standing on some red rocks in a rust-colored two-piece, writing, "Escape to the desert 🌵🐫🌞."

She then posted a series of pics with her two youngest children, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, horseback riding in the idyllic setting, captioning the post, "Western."

In her Instagram Stories, Kourtney posted several videos out on a boat on Lake Powell and one of her family roasting marshmallows by the fire.

It's unclear how Kourtney traveled to Utah. The remote destination is more than a 12-hour drive from her home in Calabasas, California, and air travel is currently limited.

It appears her ex, Scott Disick, joined her for the trip as he posted several photos dated from over the weekend to his Instagram Stories, showing off the desert backdrop. In one shot, the proud dad posed with his daughter, Penelope, writing, "My little girl is just [too] pretty."

Scott Disick/Instagram Stories

Scott Disick/Instagram Stories

Earlier this month, Disick checked himself into rehab before abruptly checking himself out. He has kept a low profile since.

Though it's unknown if they are on the trip with Kourtney, it appears that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are starting to see one another again amid quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner posted a sweet video of her daughter, Stormi, and Kim Kardashian West's daughter, Chicago, to her Instagram over the weekend.

Kim also posted a sweet photo of her 4-year-old son, Saint, and her nephew, Reign, grinning together on Monday, writing, "OMG, I can't with these two 😍."

The family has been filming their reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, themselves from within the confines of their California homes.

For more from the Kardashians, watch the clip below: